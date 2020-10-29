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Congress candidate reacts to AOC's Vanity Fair cover
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28 views • October 29, 2020
Baltimore Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, Young Americans for Liberty analysts Kristin Tate, and Newsmax TV's John Bachman chat about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' latest remarks made in her Vanity Fair exclusive, plus what a Joe Biden presidency would be like, the big tech Senate hearing, and more.
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