Why Is It Important to Give Thanks to God Daily?

In this episode of 'Words From The Word,' we explore the power of thankfulness and transformation through the story of the Apostle Paul. Despite being a blasphemer and persecutor, Paul was saved by Jesus Christ and became an example of God's mercy and grace. Join us as we reflect on Paul's journey, the importance of gratitude, and the impact of sharing the Gospel. May this message inspire you to give thanks for the blessings in your life and continue your walk with the Lord.



00:00 Opening Prayer and Welcome

00:39 The Power of Sharing the Gospel

01:02 Rejoice in the Lord: A Song Reflection

01:49 Paul's Gratitude for Salvation

03:11 Paul's Transformation and Testimony

06:09 Reflecting on Our Own Salvation

07:36 The Importance of Giving Thanks

09:36 A Call to Trust in Jesus

11:12 Final Blessings and Encouragement

