CTP (20260303 S3EMarSpecial1) Tim Malm Can Do All Things Through Christ (Rodeo episode) BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial1) Faith, Injury, And The Cowboy Way
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
A former calf roper shares how a 2010 accident reshaped his life and deepened his faith. We trace small-town roots, recovery, writing, and the grit to pivot without losing purpose.
• why rodeo craft and small-town life formed Tim’s character
• the accident mechanics and the unseen brain injury
• ICU, rehab, and the daily grind of recovery
• prayer, humor, and the message to never quit
• rodeo churches, speaking, and ministry growth
• two books: In His Time and The Battlefield
• stronger413.com and the meaning of Philippians 4:13
• ranching realities, herd losses, and beef prices
• finding windows when doors close
