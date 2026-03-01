CTP (20260303 S3EMarSpecial1) Tim Malm Can Do All Things Through Christ (Rodeo episode) BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial1) Faith, Injury, And The Cowboy Way

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

A former calf roper shares how a 2010 accident reshaped his life and deepened his faith. We trace small-town roots, recovery, writing, and the grit to pivot without losing purpose.

• why rodeo craft and small-town life formed Tim’s character

• the accident mechanics and the unseen brain injury

• ICU, rehab, and the daily grind of recovery

• prayer, humor, and the message to never quit

• rodeo churches, speaking, and ministry growth

• two books: In His Time and The Battlefield

• stronger413.com and the meaning of Philippians 4:13

• ranching realities, herd losses, and beef prices

• finding windows when doors close

