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BREAKING: MASSIVE Global Spy Leak! - You Are Being WATCHED! - Pegasus Explained
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173 views • July 19, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a vast spyware leak called Pegasus which governments around the world have now been exposed utilizing in order to track, trace and listen in on tens of thousands of journalists, activists, politicians and citizens.
As Edward Snowden announced on Twitter, this could be the biggest story of the year. Pegasus is spyware meant to catch terrorists, but it has now been exposed as being used by governments to track and trace opponents, or anyone that's anti-establishment or against the narrative in general.
None of us are really surprised by this, but surely there's more to the story.
In this video we break down the breaking news and ask questions we have yet to see any other medias ask.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a vast spyware leak called Pegasus which governments around the world have now been exposed utilizing in order to track, trace and listen in on tens of thousands of journalists, activists, politicians and citizens.
As Edward Snowden announced on Twitter, this could be the biggest story of the year. Pegasus is spyware meant to catch terrorists, but it has now been exposed as being used by governments to track and trace opponents, or anyone that's anti-establishment or against the narrative in general.
None of us are really surprised by this, but surely there's more to the story.
In this video we break down the breaking news and ask questions we have yet to see any other medias ask.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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