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BREAKING: MASSIVE Global Spy Leak! - You Are Being WATCHED! - Pegasus Explained
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a vast spyware leak called Pegasus which governments around the world have now been exposed utilizing in order to track, trace and listen in on tens of thousands of journalists, activists, politicians and citizens.
As Edward Snowden announced on Twitter, this could be the biggest story of the year. Pegasus is spyware meant to catch terrorists, but it has now been exposed as being used by governments to track and trace opponents, or anyone that's anti-establishment or against the narrative in general.
None of us are really surprised by this, but surely there's more to the story.
In this video we break down the breaking news and ask questions we have yet to see any other medias ask.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsspyingconspiracysnowdenvoluntaryismpegasuswam
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