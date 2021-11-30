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The Dangers of Vaccines (autism MMR vaccination SIDS side effects DTaP vaccine danger HPV)
HealthRanger7
HealthRanger7
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125 views • November 30, 2021
Health authorities claim that vaccines are safe and that they prevent infectious diseases. Yet these claims are contradicted by statistics and independent medical studies. http://naturalnews.com/036220_vaccinated_children_disease_allergies.html http://youtube.com/channel/UCwZDSEpPvE398OLazdituKQ/videos http://activistpost.com/2013/09/22-medical-studies-that-show-vaccines.html http://naturalnews.com/042012_vaccine_facts_vaccine-damaged_children_CDC.html http://naturalhealthstrategies.com/ineffectiveness-of-vaccines.html http://naturalnews.com/022617.html http://thinktwice.com/studies.htm http://naturalnews.com/SpecialReports/VaccinesFullStory/v1/VaccineReport-EN.pdf

Vaccines can cause autism, brain damage, ADD, ADHD, learning disabilities, dyslexia, cancer, epilepsy, seizures, allergies, asthma, diabetes, obesity, etc. http://naturalnews.com/026953_thimerosal_autism_mercury.html http://naturalnews.com/011764.html

Recovery from autism is often possible!
http://naturallyrecoveringautism.com

Vaccines are THE main cause of crib death or SIDS!
http://thinktwice.com/sids.htm

How doctors manipulate parents to vaccinate their children:
http://naturalnews.com/2019-03-08-facebook-bans-all-content-on-vaccine-awareness.html

Documentary 'Vaccination - The Hidden Truth':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=cqsT5EoIk8U

Vaccines contain many toxic substances including mercury, aluminium, formaldehyde, methanol, MSG, antifreeze(!), latex, aborted fetal tissue, animal blood, animal viruses, foreign DNA, bacteria, etc.
http://naturalnews.com/037653_vaccine_additives_thimerosal_formaldehyde.html http://vaccination.inoz.com/ingredie.html
http://novaccine.com/vaccine-ingredients

Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative has been used in vaccines since the 1930's. Mercury is highly toxic and has been linked to many physiological and neurological disorders, including autism and Alzheimer's.

Due to public concerns, Thimerosal has been removed from most childhood vaccines, but it is still used in other vaccines, including flu shots. Vaccines now contain increasing amounts of aluminium, another dangerous neurological toxin.
http://whale.to/vaccine/sears.html

Infectious diseases declined steadily for decades BEFORE the start of widespread vaccinations! http://vaccinationdebate.net/web1.html

Most childhood infectious diseases are benign and vital for a strong and healthy immune system.
Many parents and healthcare professionals questioning the need for vaccinations. http://www.relfe.com/wp/children/vaccinations-science-fraud
http://naturalnews.com/030299_vaccination_flu_shots.html

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)

Vaccine Exemptions:
http://youtube.com/watch?v=zmuSM_Zfp-8
http://experimentalvaccines.org/vaccine-exemption-forms
http://vaclib.org/exemption.htm

The MMR vaccine is linked to autism! https://naturalnews.com/036255_MMR_autism_court_case.html http://youtube.com/view_play_list?p=A5BAE99A1AD4A779

The fraud of flu vaccines:
http://naturalnews.com/027239_vaccine_flu_vaccines.html http://naturalnews.com/027258_vaccines_flu_vaccine.html

HPV vaccines are also dangerous!
http://www.thetruthaboutgardasil.com
http://youtube.com/view_play_list?p=9377E5E1BA48F30D

Homeopathy has been far more effective than conventional medicine in treating and preventing disease. Homeopathy has reversed many disabilities and diseases caused by vaccines. http://homeopathic.com/?s=vaccine

The key to a strong immune system is Vitamin D3!

Remove heavy metals contained in vaccines with Zeolite, a 100% natural mineral. http://thegoodinside.com/6-big-health-benefits-of-zeolite
http://thegoodinside.com/the-zeolite-fiasco-are-all-zeolites-really-toxic
http://zeolite.com/zeolite-benefits.php

Chelation can also remove heavy metals in vaccines from the body. http://evenbetternow.com/autism.asp
http://awakennutrition.com/cleanse-home

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can reverse neurological disorders.
http://hbot.com/about-hbot

Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html http://healingdaily.com/beliefs.htm

More info:
http://thinktwice.com
http://nvic.org
http://vaccines.mercola.com
http://vaccinationdebate.net
http://vaxxter.com
http://vaccines.news
http://science.naturalnews.com/related/vaccines_and_vaccination.html
http://whale.to/vaccines.html
http://vaccination.inoz.com
http://sanevax.org
http://experimentalvaccines.org
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