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A Bright New Day - Deering Banjo and 12 String Guitar
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
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31 views • January 28, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my Deering Maple Blossom 5 Banjo. I just played whatever came to mind to a 4/4 120 bpm metronome then started adding drum tracks via my Roland Handsonic. The drums include cymbols, shakers, bongos, conga and some gourd shakers. I also added a marimba to act as a sort of bass tone in the background. The final track is on my Taylor 12 string with a direct signal from the piezo dot pickup into Bias Fx 2 on a really slow rotary effect with delay and reverb. While playing the 12 string I tried playing just the lighter pair of the strings to get a higher pitch sound to harmonize with the banjo.

The overall mood is positive in the major scale and kind of reminds me of the start of a brand new day with a bright sunset. Thanks for listening :-)
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musicoriginal musicguitarfolkbanjo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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