Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank - Express Appreciation to YEMEN for HELPING GAZA
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
984 Subscribers
68 views
Published 15 hours ago

In response to Israel's aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army states that it will strike all ships in the Red Sea en route to Israeli-occupied territories.

Here is what Palestinians in the occupied West Bank think about the announcement made by the Yemeni armed forces.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket