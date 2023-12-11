Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank - Express Appreciation to YEMEN for HELPING GAZA

In response to Israel's aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army states that it will strike all ships in the Red Sea en route to Israeli-occupied territories.
Here is what Palestinians in the occupied West Bank think about the announcement made by the Yemeni armed forces.
