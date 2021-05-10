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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0038 - Mollie Tibbetts - Rivera makes his 2021 court appearance
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0 view • May 10, 2021
Mollie was running in the small town of Brooklyn,IA, when Rivera got out of his car and confronted her. When she threatened to call the police, he kidnapped her. He then stabbed her to death, before dumping her body in a cornfield. Rivera is an illegal alien from Mexico.
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