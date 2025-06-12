Morning Manna – June 12, 2025 – Proverbs 3:19–26 – Secure in God's Wisdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Morning Manna, Rick and Doc reveal how God’s own wisdom formed the universe — and how that same wisdom brings security and stability to our lives. Studying Proverbs 3:19–26, they show that wisdom is more than a tool for life; it is the very force God used to establish the heavens and the earth. The lesson highlights the rewards of embracing God’s wisdom: sound judgment, restful sleep, fearlessness in crisis, and protection from destruction. In contrast to the anxiety and chaos of the world, those who walk with wisdom can live in calm assurance — unafraid, unshaken, and unwavering. This message will renew your confidence that God’s wisdom is not only divine but also deeply personal and practical for every challenge you face today.