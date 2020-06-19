COVID-19 Hoax - The Crime of The Century

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Harlow's Monkeys:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O60TYAIgC4
China Accuses Australia of Disinformation and 'Political Manipulation' in Foreign Ministry Rebuke:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/china-accuses-australia-of-disinformation-and-political-manipulation-in-foreign-ministry-rebuke/ar-BB15CrM3?ocid=msedgntp
Houston Protesters Begin to Fall Ill With Coronavirus After Marching for George Floyd:
https://www.newsweek.com/houston-protesters-begin-fall-ill-coronavirus-after-marching-george-floyd-1511066?fbclid=IwAR0OWQEWGB82zms40GS1FI_IWC98toDK533hEL04uf3TGSzZV0FyC1UnIrg
Southern California Gym to Reopen with Pods for Clients to Exercise Inside:
https://www.kron4.com/news/california/southern-california-gym-to-reopen-with-pods-for-clients-to-exercise-inside/
Truck Drivers Refuse to Deliver to Cities with Defunded Police Departments:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/t/truck-drivers-refuse-to-deliver-to-cities-with-defunded-police-departments/vp-BB15sAb1
Preliminary Report on Surgical Mask Induced Deoxygenation During Major Surgery:
http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf
New COVID-19 Restrictions Will be Needed for Anti-Vaxxers:
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html
New Zealand Brings in Military After Two New Cases Confirmed:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/new-zealand-brings-in-military-after-two-new-cases-confirmed/ar-BB15An2O?ocid=msedgntp
Facial Surveillance is Slowly Being Trialled Around the Country:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/facial-surveillance-is-slowly-being-trialled-around-the-country/ar-BB15AXBS?ocid=msedgntp
Coronavirus: Australia Overseas Travel Still on Hold:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/coronavirus-overseas-travel-still-on-hold/vi-BB15BevA?ocid=msedgntp
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!