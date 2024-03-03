Christians must keep the Law Pt 5

Yahshua is the Word. He said we are to eat (chew) His Flesh and drink His Blood. His Flesh is the Word, the Law, the Commandments. Christians must keep the Law in order to "chew" His Flesh. Then and only then will you receive Eternal Life.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.