Final Thoughts From Mike Adams on owning a firearm

FINAL THOUGHTS: Owning a Firearm Isn’t Enough
A gun in your closet ≠ protection. Mike Adams breaks it down:
- Thousands of rounds = muscle memory
- Professional training = life-saving skills
- Dry-fire practice = free & effective prep
- Safety first—finger discipline & secure storage
When seconds count, hesitation costs lives. Build the skills NOW so they’re instinct later.
#FirearmSafety #DefensiveTraining #StayReady #2A #TacticalMindset
