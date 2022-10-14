Ukraine was defaulting debt to Russia, IMF used that to crush it and take over - US Experts, 2015

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... and when you say "IMF", you say "The Rothschilds & Proxies". Most countries have gone through this IMF / World Bank ransacking process that turned them into Rothschild dominions. That's also why it was so easy for the IMF / WB to align so many countries behind the Scamdemic / Great Reset con job. Learn more: https://silview.media/2022/03/01/absolute-must-see-resources-on-ukraine/