Wake Up! EP 6 - SHEEPLE
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago

People of the world who are not awake are caught in the matrix. They are referred to as Sheep or Sheeple. The parallels to sheep are obvious. Sheeple echo and repeat what the tv tells them. They live aimless lives going from pen to pen. Sheeple don't think for themselves and they follow other sheeple not knowing where they are going or when they are going to get there. Sheeple are selfish and care only for themselves. They are dumb animals.

