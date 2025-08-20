Man with Parkinsons tries Marijuana for the First Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::: and nicotine, raw milk, pure Honey all would cure the Man by The Creator's will ofc, bentonite clay on his head like a mask couple of times, magnesium oil to fasten the process and other benefits. Activated charcoal to help detox very safe to take, and so on... It's about detoxing his brain from parasites,bacteria and demons