Israeli Police in Jerusalem Clashed with Orthodox Jews - Protesting Against Compulsory Military Service on Monday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israeli police in Jerusalem clashed with Orthodox Jews protesting against compulsory military service on Monday.

"We prefer to die and not go to the Israeli army"

◾️In 2018, Israel's Supreme Court voided a long-running law waiving the draft for orthodox men. The government issued a stay on mandatory conscription after parliament was unable to come up with a new arrangement, which is set to expire next month.


