Israeli police in Jerusalem clashed with Orthodox Jews protesting against compulsory military service on Monday.
"We prefer to die and not go to the Israeli army"
◾️In 2018, Israel's Supreme Court voided a long-running law waiving the draft for orthodox men. The government issued a stay on mandatory conscription after parliament was unable to come up with a new arrangement, which is set to expire next month.
