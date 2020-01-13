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Is 5G Safe? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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24 views • January 13, 2020
Like it or not, 5G (fifth generation) cellular technology will be up and running in your area soon. Experts believe that by 2020 virtually every country on the planet will have switched to this technology. Service providers boast that 5G will revolutionize the ‘Net, increasing download speeds by 100 times when compared to 4G technology. And 5G will likely facilitate more stable connections and greater capacity.
As recently reported by CBS San Francisco, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the cellular service providers themselves all insist that this technology is safe. But studies have found that 5G poses a serious threat to the health of the community, and anecdotal evidence of people who have developed tumors after exposure to even older generations of wireless technology has begun to mount. In this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, I seek to answer the question, Is 5G safe?
For more info on what's discussed, check out TruthPodcastQE.com
As recently reported by CBS San Francisco, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the cellular service providers themselves all insist that this technology is safe. But studies have found that 5G poses a serious threat to the health of the community, and anecdotal evidence of people who have developed tumors after exposure to even older generations of wireless technology has begun to mount. In this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, I seek to answer the question, Is 5G safe?
For more info on what's discussed, check out TruthPodcastQE.com
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