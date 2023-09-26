FLORENCE | The Grand Tour

Florence, Italy
Gab https://gab.com/CinemaRevelation7
If you enjoyed this video, please like and subscribe our channel. Thanks!
Music Credit:
Maurice Ravel. Daphnis et Chloe, Suite No. 2. Eugene Ormandy conducting the Philadelphia Orchestra
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.