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Message to America. Revelation 18:21-24. Trumpets are sounding Repent to Lord RayEl, before it is to late. (Prodigy-Jericho) Please read ALL descriptions to ALL this channels videos for the TRUTH©
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102 views • April 15, 2021
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www.lordrayel.org
Please refer ALL comments @ Before it's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apostolic .....Join our brother channel free
"Jericho"
The horns of Jericho.
The horns of Jericho.
The horns of Jericho.
Eaaaaw!
Eaaaaw!
Eaaaaw!
Feel the base come down on me.
(The sample "bounces". Sounds like "Baby")
Feel the base come down on me.
(The sample "bounces")
(You want a favor, find a favor)?
Keep on dancing
(yeah)
Keep on dancing
(baby)
...
The horns of Jericho
The horns of Jericho
The horns of Jericho
'Merica I have visited your country twice and it was a pleasure to stay at Disney Florida and Las Vegas. Although I did enjoy the experiences when I was younger, I found 1 snag. "IF" you have no dollar, you cannot achieve anything in your country. 1 Timothy 6:10. And most of you guys and girls LOVE money and yourselves more than God: 2 Timothy 3:2 and Matthew 6:24. These scriptures ONLY make sense IF you use the correct bible (Aramaic to plain English). https://biblehub.com/aramaic-plain-english/
So now you have that choice I mentioned yesterday AGAIN. (Refer to my other video descriptions for FULL "TRUTH" on all matters. And as the song above says. "You want a favour, find a favour", "Keep on dancing", the U.S.A
“TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!”
Thomas H. Cavin
THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE…..
LINK TO PURCHASE BELOW
LINK TO PURCHASE THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/return-christ-book-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?trackingId=zIruKP8tSsaFc2lWY%2F15WA%3D%3D
LINK TO PURCHASE ABOVE
FOR REVIEWS LINK- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Return-Christ-Presented-Ecumenical-Order-ebook/product-reviews/B084DJBNVJ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&;;reviewerType=all_reviews
”MORE” of the public reaction to the "TRUTH" is in the comments & here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
[email protected]
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
ABN:
ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO, VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_rayel
http://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
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Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWholeTruth
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#ArmageddonBroadcastNetwork #ABN #TheWholeTruth #EndofDays #Endtimes #Prophecy #Bible #Armageddon #Annunaki #Sumer #Mesopotamia #Enlil #Lordofhosts #LordRayEl #LordRaEl #RayEl #RaEl #Yeshua #UFO #Armiesofheaven #Jesus #Lord #Christ #Rapture
The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
Love God, love each other.
Matthew...XXX
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
www.lordrayel.org
Please refer ALL comments @ Before it's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apostolic .....Join our brother channel free
"Jericho"
The horns of Jericho.
The horns of Jericho.
The horns of Jericho.
Eaaaaw!
Eaaaaw!
Eaaaaw!
Feel the base come down on me.
(The sample "bounces". Sounds like "Baby")
Feel the base come down on me.
(The sample "bounces")
(You want a favor, find a favor)?
Keep on dancing
(yeah)
Keep on dancing
(baby)
...
The horns of Jericho
The horns of Jericho
The horns of Jericho
'Merica I have visited your country twice and it was a pleasure to stay at Disney Florida and Las Vegas. Although I did enjoy the experiences when I was younger, I found 1 snag. "IF" you have no dollar, you cannot achieve anything in your country. 1 Timothy 6:10. And most of you guys and girls LOVE money and yourselves more than God: 2 Timothy 3:2 and Matthew 6:24. These scriptures ONLY make sense IF you use the correct bible (Aramaic to plain English). https://biblehub.com/aramaic-plain-english/
So now you have that choice I mentioned yesterday AGAIN. (Refer to my other video descriptions for FULL "TRUTH" on all matters. And as the song above says. "You want a favour, find a favour", "Keep on dancing", the U.S.A
“TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!”
Thomas H. Cavin
THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE…..
LINK TO PURCHASE BELOW
LINK TO PURCHASE THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/return-christ-book-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?trackingId=zIruKP8tSsaFc2lWY%2F15WA%3D%3D
LINK TO PURCHASE ABOVE
FOR REVIEWS LINK- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Return-Christ-Presented-Ecumenical-Order-ebook/product-reviews/B084DJBNVJ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&;;reviewerType=all_reviews
”MORE” of the public reaction to the "TRUTH" is in the comments & here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
[email protected]
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
ABN:
ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO, VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_rayel
http://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
Official Website: https://www.armageddonbroadcastnetwork.tv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armageddonbroadcastnetwork
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@abn/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWholeTruth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABN_Whole_Truth
#ArmageddonBroadcastNetwork #ABN #TheWholeTruth #EndofDays #Endtimes #Prophecy #Bible #Armageddon #Annunaki #Sumer #Mesopotamia #Enlil #Lordofhosts #LordRayEl #LordRaEl #RayEl #RaEl #Yeshua #UFO #Armiesofheaven #Jesus #Lord #Christ #Rapture
The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
Love God, love each other.
Matthew...XXX
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
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