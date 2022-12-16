Vax Hydrogel Self-Replicating Parasite. 5G Activation. DrLeeMerritt.com

Lee Merritt is at www.DrLeeMerritt.com

FULL SHOW Patrick Gunnels Interview Dr Lee Merritt Joins! Oct 20, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zF-OVfg5n5w

"We both came to the same conclusion from different pathways...here's what they apparently did. They apparently developed genetically engineered hyrogel...Genetically engineered hydrogel is self-replicating, it grows. And it has some features of genetics. In other words, it has features of a living thing, but it is NOT us biologically..." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com

"Picture two shapes. A diamond shape and a triangle shape. We've seen the picture of the spike protein. And it's kind of this triangular shaped thing that hooks into your ACE2 pathway. And the ACE2 pathway in the body is what causes all the mayhem. You start losing your salt, you can't keep your fluid going, you get sick, it causes the symptoms that we associate with really severe covid [virus]...Picture a situation where you get injected or you get dosed with this hydrogel....And it goes into the body in microscopic ways. And then, if it comes into contact with a certain wavelength, think 5G, it then can transform from a diamond shape into this triangular shape and hook into your ACE2 pathway." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com

Lee Merritt MD "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Merritt served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class - with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens and gardens. ~ DrLeeMerritt.com





