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Most Circumcised Men Live Their Entire Lives With Sexual Trauma
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102 views • February 28, 2021
The American Academy of Pediatrics thought they could get away with the genital mutilation of a nation's men if they targeted us as newborns. The AAP was wrong. Now men are fighting back and the AAP is tongue-tied with no strategy except silence.
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