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NJ MAN VACCINATED WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON DOSE IN ICU AFTER CONTRACTING COVID-19
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10 views • May 04, 2021
NEW JERSEY - A man from Edison, New Jersey is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 and despite having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to his wife.
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