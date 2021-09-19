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FDA Committee 091721 - Allows Whistleblower Testimony that COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing and Harming People!
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171 views • September 19, 2021
BOMBSHELL: FDA Allows Whistleblower Testimony that COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing and Harming People!
The FDA held a Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting on September 17, 2021 to discuss authorizing a third Pfizer COVID-19 "booster shot."
Surprisingly, the FDA allowed dissenting doctors to comment during the open session.
The committee voted 16 to 2 AGAINST recommending the booster shots, and some doctors gave stunning testimony on just how dangerous the already approved shots are. We include the testimony of 3 different individuals from the 8 hour long meeting here: Dr. Joseph Fraiman, Steve Kirsch, and Dr. Jessica Rose.
(Note: these doctors were NOT part of the committee voting, but commented during the "open session," but at least their testimony is now a matter of public record.)
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-fda-allows-whistleblower-testimony-that-covid-19-vaccines-are-killing-and-harming-people/
The FDA held a Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting on September 17, 2021 to discuss authorizing a third Pfizer COVID-19 "booster shot."
Surprisingly, the FDA allowed dissenting doctors to comment during the open session.
The committee voted 16 to 2 AGAINST recommending the booster shots, and some doctors gave stunning testimony on just how dangerous the already approved shots are. We include the testimony of 3 different individuals from the 8 hour long meeting here: Dr. Joseph Fraiman, Steve Kirsch, and Dr. Jessica Rose.
(Note: these doctors were NOT part of the committee voting, but commented during the "open session," but at least their testimony is now a matter of public record.)
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-fda-allows-whistleblower-testimony-that-covid-19-vaccines-are-killing-and-harming-people/
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