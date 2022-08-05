A video about the acceptance of a car in the style of storytelling

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mI1UMoWPmLg

They were shot in the style of a documentary storyteller, mixed with advertising shots to get an interesting and lively format.

This style is a very good information guide for a series of posts on social networks. A rich topic to attract the attention of the audience.



And a little bit about video shooting:



- the video was prepared for LADA - Parnas "Instructions for use"



- required a man 25-30 years old, height 170 cm, good physique, ability to speak well, correct diction



- the task in the frame: 1) live dialogue with the customers of the car center, 2) monologue and appeal to the audience



The actor was provided with a barter for the services of the car center for participation.







In the video you can see an example that we got when shooting Lada Largus, which was individually prepared for the customer of the car.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production



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