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2020 A Propaganda Masterpiece Part2 Perspectives on The Pandemic Mark Crispin Miller Episode 18
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52 views • October 09, 2021
2020 A Propaganda Masterpiece Part2 Perspectives on The Pandemic Mark Crispin Miller Episode 18
https://odysee.com/@WanderingCitizen:7/PERSPECTIVES-ON-THE-PANDEMIC-XVIII:0
2020: A PROPAGANDA MASTERPIECE PART 2: | PERSPECTIVES ON THE PANDEMIC MARK CRISPIN MILLER
A Conversation with Mark Crispin Miller, Professor of Media Studies at New York University
June 10th, 2021 - Brooklyn, New York
Interviewed by John Kirby
Edited by Francis Karagodins
Researched by Evan Dominguez and Billy Miller
“Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In part one of Episode 18, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives "necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously."
https://odysee.com/@WanderingCitizen:7/PERSPECTIVES-ON-THE-PANDEMIC-XVIII:0
2020: A PROPAGANDA MASTERPIECE PART 2: | PERSPECTIVES ON THE PANDEMIC MARK CRISPIN MILLER
A Conversation with Mark Crispin Miller, Professor of Media Studies at New York University
June 10th, 2021 - Brooklyn, New York
Interviewed by John Kirby
Edited by Francis Karagodins
Researched by Evan Dominguez and Billy Miller
“Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In part one of Episode 18, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives "necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously."
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