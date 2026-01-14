BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Foreign NGO US School & Court Fraud & Espionage Bigger than Somali Daycare Scam?
#5Slampig
82 followers
57 views • 1 day ago


My Math tells me that the Destruction of the 1st World White Heterosexual Man & his Family Disenfranchising us from Financial Security, Enjoying Life, & Integrity is about 100 Jewish Dykes conspiring with Israeli Intelligence. This scam is in the 1000s of Trillions compared to Billions for Somali Day Cares.


Hit Show More twice for Expanded Video Description, Click:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5xnvdZF5Lwh


And Click:

https://rumble.com/v7428vo-dod-gay-jews-drag-kids-to-synagogue-tunnels-from-nsa-inceptio-hin-.html


I, Steven G. Erickson, am Patient Zero for Autism being added to vaccines where children in Public Schools were molested in tunnels from house basements under kindergartens & schools from 1968.


Synagogues & Jewish Community Centers had tunnels for kids taken away from parents.


In courts such as Brentwood Rockingham Court in New Hampshire 15 plus Jewish Lesbians ganged up on Robert Henry making up false accusations for Foster Care, a Judge, Prosecutors, Court Appointed Lawyers, & Elected Officials get bribed in Billions while UN WEF Umbrella has scammed 1000s of Trillions thru the Janet Yellen Scam.


I am posting this in Conspiracy Theory because NSA & DoD consider accusing Jews of anything is breaching National Security.


Most of the American Public don't know that there was an Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia Coup in '63.


I am SvenVonErick on X to further go down Rabbit Hole 🐇🐰😎 #WBNemesis


Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079


I don't carry my cellphone 24/7. I don't check comments to videos. I don't get back to those who don't give me context. Donations for Media Campaign & Hopefully Movie with kicking sound track gladly accepted by mail or contact me to pick up Western Union at Salem NH Walmart. Or you can buy me coffee mailing me a $5 💵 bill.


politicsusconspy
