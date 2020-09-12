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The NWO party a global reset. | Audio
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95 views • September 12, 2020
Source; United Nation News
Article title; Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world in battling Covid-19
Link; https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
Obama signs beam at The One World Trade Center https://youtu.be/eDyTTgbGyyA
Signed beam being installed https://youtu.be/gXQ2c15nYtE
Article title; Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world in battling Covid-19
Link; https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
Obama signs beam at The One World Trade Center https://youtu.be/eDyTTgbGyyA
Signed beam being installed https://youtu.be/gXQ2c15nYtE
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