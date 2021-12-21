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News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women
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24 views • December 21, 2021
Compilation of articles and reports examining the dangers of the COVID vaccines to pregnant women, recording the high numbers of miscarriages, fetal deaths, stillborns, the toxins found by spectroscopy and electron/phase contrast optical microscopy in all the 4 major vaccines as well as many others, the words and cautions of various prominent physicians advising against the vaccine for pregnant women and children. All articles, reports and links covered in this report can be found in this report at everydayconcerned.net:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/12/18/cdc-and-media-push-cocktail-of-toxins-covid-vaccines-on-pregnant-women-despite-high-signal-of-harm-from-miscarriages-fetal-deaths-newborn-deaths-maternal-deaths-stillbirths-menstrual-problems-bi/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/12/18/cdc-and-media-push-cocktail-of-toxins-covid-vaccines-on-pregnant-women-despite-high-signal-of-harm-from-miscarriages-fetal-deaths-newborn-deaths-maternal-deaths-stillbirths-menstrual-problems-bi/
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