This House Appliance Has Been the Same Since the 1950s

Turns out, modern-day fridges aren’t that modern. Find out
why:
In this video, Manik Suri, the founder and CEO of Therma, a technology
startup with a mission to help preserve our planet, food, and health through
building safety and sustainability tools to eliminate food waste, improve
energy efficiency, and reduce refrigerant emissions, discusses the surprising
similarity modern-day fridges share with those from the 1950s…
👀
Manik shares that the fundamental concept of a refrigeration unit has changed little over the years, as the way people use them remain unchanged even today. 👈
Do you agree with Manik?
Type YES in the comments if you think fridges haven’t really changed over the years! 💯
