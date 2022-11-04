Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This House Appliance Has Been the Same Since the 1950s
160 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 19 days ago |

Turns out, modern-day fridges aren’t that modern. Find out why: In this video, Manik Suri, the founder and CEO of Therma, a technology startup with a mission to help preserve our planet, food, and health through building safety and sustainability tools to eliminate food waste, improve energy efficiency, and reduce refrigerant emissions, discusses the surprising similarity modern-day fridges share with those from the 1950s… 👀

Manik shares that the fundamental concept of a refrigeration unit has changed little over the years, as the way people use them remain unchanged even today. 👈

Do you agree with Manik?

Type YES in the comments if you think fridges haven’t really changed over the years! 💯

Keywords
healthaluminumdrinks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket