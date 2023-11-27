Houthis Fire Ballistic Missiles Toward U.S. Warship Aiding Israel-linked Tanker Near Yemen

Yemen-based Houthi rebels attacked a U.S. warship with ballistic missiles when it was helping an Israel-linked tanker in the Gulf of Eden. The U.S. said that two missiles landed 10 miles away from USS Mason. The U.S. Naval destroyer was responding to a distress call by the 'Central Park,' which was hijacked by the Houthis
