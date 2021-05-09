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氟化物的騙局 The Fluoride Deception （繁體中文字幕）
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172 views • May 09, 2021
The Fluoride Deception exposes the truth about water fluoridation and the phosphate mining industry. A mini-documentary made by Mike Adams and translated by YikMiu.info.
《氟化物的騙局》揭露食水加氟及磷酸鹽開採企業的真相。本紀錄片由邁克-亞當斯製造，疫苗資訊YikMiu.info所翻譯。
《氟化物的騙局》揭露食水加氟及磷酸鹽開採企業的真相。本紀錄片由邁克-亞當斯製造，疫苗資訊YikMiu.info所翻譯。
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