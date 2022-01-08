De-Mystifying The Occult Seminar Part 2 of 3

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Part 2 of 3 of Mark Passio's seminar, De-Mystifying The Occult, which took place on October 4, 2014 in Manchester, CT. The event was hosted by Art Capozzi. Video recording and editing by Richard Grove and crew of Tragedy And Hope Communications.