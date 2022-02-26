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****AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF OREGANO****
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22 views • February 26, 2022
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https://youtu.be/J77hsdw6Pjk
Here is yet another amazing herb created by The Most High with potent health benefits for the healing of mankind. The Greeks called this herb 'Joy of the Mountains' because of the benefits, uses and no doubt in honor of their pagan gods. However regardless of what other nations want to call this herb it was created by a Powerful Creator who created all things. I am reminded of the True Joy that Christ gives to those who have committed their lives to him in complete obedience.
I am working on an website of information on herbs; prayerfully it will be up and running soon. It is a 'free' website do keep that in mind until The Most High Ahayah blesses us to upgrade. I am working with what I have available to build the website. Praise Christ to all of you who have subscribed to this channel. Encourage you to share videos with others and if you are new to channel welcome and if you like content subscribe as you are led to. If not thanks for watching. Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.
https://youtu.be/J77hsdw6Pjk
Here is yet another amazing herb created by The Most High with potent health benefits for the healing of mankind. The Greeks called this herb 'Joy of the Mountains' because of the benefits, uses and no doubt in honor of their pagan gods. However regardless of what other nations want to call this herb it was created by a Powerful Creator who created all things. I am reminded of the True Joy that Christ gives to those who have committed their lives to him in complete obedience.
I am working on an website of information on herbs; prayerfully it will be up and running soon. It is a 'free' website do keep that in mind until The Most High Ahayah blesses us to upgrade. I am working with what I have available to build the website. Praise Christ to all of you who have subscribed to this channel. Encourage you to share videos with others and if you are new to channel welcome and if you like content subscribe as you are led to. If not thanks for watching. Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.
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