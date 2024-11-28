Scott Bennett Death Exposes SGT Report X22 Report Juan O Savin David Nino Rodriguez As Controlled Op

Jim Fetzer Victor Hugo Russ Winter Joachim Hagopian began The Raw Deal with memorials to our fallen colleague and hero, Scott Bennett, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer the morning of 21 November. Jim Fetzer states, "Scott and I did over 200 shows together and I admired him greatly. Traveling to Ukraine and participating in actions there turned him into a magnificent warrior. Each of us said his piece about Scott as we reviewed Joachim's blog about him and "Scott Bennett's Last Will and Testament', which was his legal case against Ukraine for the commission of war crimes using weapons made in the USA. We subsequently turned to the latest developments in Ukraine, where Col. Wilkerson observes that, since NATO has been firing missiles into Russia, Russia has the legal right to attack NATO under international law, the UN Charter, and the laws of war. The new missile with six warheads, each of which has six warheads (for a total of 36) may be non-nuclear but it has the impact that would normally be associated with a tactical nuke. Given the UK provided Storm Shadow missiles Ukraine has been using to attack Russia, one scenario that might now play would would have Putin announce (in advance) that the three plants where they are manufactured in the UK are going to be taken out (at a specific time and date) so civilians can evade harm--and then take them out! Similarly with France. And Ukraine now stands to be militarily obliterated."

