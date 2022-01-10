How to Win the War Against Tyranny- Interview with Pam Popper

Pam Popper is the president of Wellness Forum Health and cofounder of Make Americans Free Again, which plays a significant role in the fight to help preserve American freedoms. An important part of that task is building a powerful community and, as noted by Popper, “COVID has brought some people together who probably should know each other better,” and that includes us.• Make Americans Free Again, led by Pam Popper, is fighting to preserve American freedoms and has a proven strategy that ensures we can win • They are launching strategic legal challenges across the U.S. Rather than arguing the unconstitutionality of mandates, they challenge the legal basis of the emergency declaration that allowed the mandates to be rolled out in the first place • They also teach Americans everywhere how to start and build their own local parallel societies where members take care of each other and work toward the same goal • The short-, medium- and long-term goals of Make Americans Free Again are to free Americans from government tyranny, address all medical mandates and, ultimately, design and launch a superior medical system • Even if you don’t start your own freedom group, consider making a donation to Make Americans Free Again’s legal fundDr. Mercola