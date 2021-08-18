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The Kate Awakening 08/18/2021 Importance of being active in your kids education
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110 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream August 18th 2021
Trump vs Biden policies. Afghanistan intentional withdrawal debacle. China CCP Twitter trolls. Kate's secret Twitter. Power of pulling kids out of school or direct involvement. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Trump vs Biden policies. Afghanistan intentional withdrawal debacle. China CCP Twitter trolls. Kate's secret Twitter. Power of pulling kids out of school or direct involvement. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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