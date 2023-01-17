And We Know 1.16.2023 TREASON at the HIGHEST LEVELS, Time for the PLOT TWIST, DOCS are HERE. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





January 16, 2023





President Trump and Gen. Flynn are getting the word out on the TREASON that has occurred at the highest levels, Classified docs and more, why is the MSM talking about BIDEN negatively?, The HOUSE continues to surprise us and the WEF wicked plans unfold, and I will share at the end all of the debauchery and talk about Lot’s WIFE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25u49o-1.16.23-treason-at-the-highest-levels-time-for-the-plot-twist-docs-are-here.html




