Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 1.16.2023 TREASON at the HIGHEST LEVELS, Time for the PLOT TWIST, DOCS are HERE. PRAY!
121 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


January 16, 2023


President Trump and Gen. Flynn are getting the word out on the TREASON that has occurred at the highest levels, Classified docs and more, why is the MSM talking about BIDEN negatively?, The HOUSE continues to surprise us and the WEF wicked plans unfold, and I will share at the end all of the debauchery and talk about Lot’s WIFE


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25u49o-1.16.23-treason-at-the-highest-levels-time-for-the-plot-twist-docs-are-here.html


Keywords
current eventsnewstreasoncorruptionpresidenthousechristianbidenmainstream mediamsmlotworld economic forumweflots wifeltclassified docshighest levelsand we knowexposing evildrag showplot twist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket