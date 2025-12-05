128 days and counting: What Fred Morrill's sign means https://youtu.be/s0yEaKp9NtM?si=CzLJSm2oX_05Xz3d

[News Report] A local man's mission to stay off drugs is getting some special attention. Drivers are honking in support as they pass his Vancouver home because he put out a sign that counts each day that he is sober. Amy Fraser met with him today to find out about what is an unusual display, but again, getting a lot of attention. It really is. About four months ago, 59-year-old Fred Morrow committed to changing his life. He's been off of drugs now for 128 days. Something he proudly updates each day on a sign right in front of his home. The sign, which simply says 128 days, is along Lisa Road, not far from SR 14. Some days he's counted as many as 300 honks of support from drivers. Someone even placed balloons on the sign when he reached the 90-day mark. Fred says others have stopped by to thank him for being an inspiration. People are also posting words of support on a community Facebook page, encouraging Fred to keep his mission going to stay off of drugs. [Interview] Yeah. It it it's actually made it very easy because there's so much pressure on me now to to to stay off that uh yeah, it helps. Yeah, it helps a lot as a matter of fact. [News Report] Fred is a musician and an antique dealer. He says he's been addicted to drugs since he was a teenager. His drug of choice was meth. Next month, he'll turn 60 years old. He says he's reconnecting with family and feels proud of the changes he's now making. Fred plans to keep the sign going. He says people are counting on it and that means a lot to him as he rebuilds his life. Back to you. All right, he's getting hundreds of messages of support on social media. Great story. Thank you, Am