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FULL SHOW: Veteran Call-In Special: Senators Expose Border Is Wide Open In Viral Video
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10 views • March 26, 2021
It’s the Veterans call-in special and the Vets call in to discuss issues ranging from the COVID Vaccine, the Southern Border being wide open and the lack luster Joe Biden destroying America with his policies. An emotional caller tells the story of how her Aunt died after getting the COVID jab. Republican Senators went to the Southern Border and the videos they shot are going viral showing the dystopian scenes from the camps down there. Michael Cargill is our special in-studio guest.
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