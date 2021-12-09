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Audiencia Pública Comisión 7ma de La Cámara de Representantes | Exigencia del Carné de Vacunación COVID-19
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3459 views • December 09, 2021
Audiencia Pública en el Congreso sobre la Exigencia de Carné de Vacunación: Invitados: Familias Por La Verdad, Veeduría Ciudadana, Tutelatón Colombia, Dignidad Colombia etc
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