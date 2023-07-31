Who Saved More Lives - Donald Trump is Stupid

Who saved more lives during the National Emergency? Did Chump save more live as prez or did Pence save more lives as Czar? The answer is neither of them saved any lives! And it's a debate NOT worth having because Pence is a Dips**t and Chump is Stupid. https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #mikepence #concern #debate #nationalemergency #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

