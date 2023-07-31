Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Saved More Lives - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
16 views
Published 17 hours ago

Who saved more lives during the National Emergency? Did Chump save more live as prez or did Pence save more lives as Czar? The answer is neither of them saved any lives! And it's a debate NOT worth having because Pence is a Dips**t and Chump is Stupid. https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #mikepence #concern #debate #nationalemergency #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket