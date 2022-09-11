Australian Professor Praises China’s Dictatorship as a ‘Kind of Democracy’

https://gnews.org/post/p1jk97b82
09/08/2022 Sky News Australia: John Keane, A Professor of politics at University of Sydney, praised China’s dictatorship as a “kind of democracy”. He said that there is a very strong sense at all levels in the political system of China that power ultimately rests in the hands of the people. But a few years ago, HK people protested for democracy. The CCP just crushed them. What a big lie!
