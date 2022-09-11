Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Australian Professor Praises China’s Dictatorship as a ‘Kind of Democracy’
31 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1jk97b82

09/08/2022 Sky News Australia: John Keane, A Professor of politics at University of Sydney, praised China’s dictatorship as a “kind of democracy”.  He said that there is a very strong sense at all levels in the political system of China that power ultimately rests in the hands of the people. But a few years ago, HK people protested for democracy. The CCP just crushed them. What a big lie!

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket