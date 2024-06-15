Fear is a reaction; courage is a decision

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, June 8, 2024.





Fear is a negative feeling that someone has when they sense danger coming their way. In these end times, God’s people should not be fearful but rather they need to demonstrate courage and being dependent on God when facing adversity.





In Joshua 1:9, we read, Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.





God is with God’s people wherever they go. We must demonstrate courage rather than being fearful because the fearful and unbelieving shall be part of the second death (Revelation 21:8).





