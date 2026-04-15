Bessent calls the Strait of Hormuz the "Strait of VERMOUTH" - is wine on his mind?

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🔸️Actions damaging the reputation of the U.S. and its armed forces

Scott Bessent calls the Strait of Hormuz the "Strait of VERMOUTH".

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