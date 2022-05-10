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EXTREMELY IMPORTANT The Extended Time has Ended
High Hopes
High Hopes
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758 views • May 10, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 5-9-2022.
Today is one of the most valuable and important information Pastor Stan can share! We take a look at Maurice Sklar's vision of "The Courtroom of Heaven" and tie it together with a dream from Vicky Parnell, also about the Courtroom of Heaven. Our Extended time of Grace that God has given us has been revoked. It has ended, and we are heading to judgement and the tribulation because we have not turned back to Jesus. The time for America to fall has now been set.

0:00 Extremely Important
03:15 “The Time of Grace shall be Extended”
15:10 Stand in the Evil day and Overcome
18:33 A Word from Heaven’s Court
30:28 One Hour = 7 Years
40:42 The Three Scrolls
46:35 Joseph’s Kitchen
49:46 Poison in the Water

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http://www.prophecyclub.com

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHoLtUDnMLM
Keywords
gracepoisonchristianprophecyreligiontribulationjudgementrepentmercyvisiondreamovercomerprophecy clubcourts of heavenfall of americastan johnsonjosephs kitchenvicky parnellextended timethree scrollsmaruice sklar
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