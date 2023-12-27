Amid Red Sea Mayhem, Houthis Attack Israel’s Port City Eilat With Drones | Gaza War

Houthi rebels claimed they attacked Israeli port city of Eilat with drones, reported Al Jazeera. It’s not clear whether the drone attack caused any damage or casualties. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the militant group also launched missiles at an MSC United vessel in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, a drone was downed over Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Dahab. Houthis have been constantly attacking Israel-linked commercial ships in Red Sea to stop the war in Gaza.

