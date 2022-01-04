Prophecies for the Next Two Years 04/01/2022

Today Pastor Stan gives an overview of what will happen in the next two years. A brand new dream from Chris Reed confirms prophecies as old as 12 years. God confirmed once again that His word is true, and as His children, we need to take heed of these warnings!0:00 Prophecies for the Next Two Years00:48 Future Headlines - Chris Reed03:57 Fifty Dollar Bill in Three Stages14:12 If you split Israel, I will split You16:16 America in Pieces18:53 U.S. Military takes Charge20:00 A New Dollar Bill22:00 Prophecies given to Leslie JohnsonVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112