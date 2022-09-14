How Does God Judge Nations?

June 3, 2019

The Bible tells us that Jesus as the Son of God never changes.

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.” (Hebrews 13:8)

The following passages of scripture reveal Jesus is the Creator and the God of the Old Testament.[1]

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:1-3)

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14)

“God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds; Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high…” (Hebrews 1:1-3)

In reading the aforementioned passages, we can logically state that Jesus has never changed and His actions, along with His pattern of thinking and acting have always been consistent.

Since Jesus is the Creator and the God of the Old Testament, we can therefore study His actions during the four thousand year period from the creation of Adam and Eve to the incarnation in Bethlehem to safely declare that the Son of God will continue to maintain the same pattern until the second coming.

SODOM AND GOMORRAH

Some 324 years after Noah’s flood, the Son of God was grieved over the sin epidemic in Sodom and Gomorrah. Jesus and two angels visited Abraham and Sarah where they lived on the plains of Mamre. Even though they had taken the form of men, Abraham instantly knew who they were when he saw them from his tent.

It should be noted that Abraham had lost sight of God's vision when it came to an heir because Sarah was past child bearing age and he had fathered a bastard with Hagar, then compounded his folly by driving her and Ishmael away due to Sarah’s jealously. Jesus came to personally visit Abraham in order to let him know that the promise of a son was still in effect despite Abraham’s character flaws.

Once they had greeted each other, Abraham invited them to stay for dinner. Jesus and the angels spent the day with Abraham and ate the food Sarah prepared and the meat that Abraham’s servant roasted.

“And the LORD appeared unto him in the plains of Mamre: and he sat in the tent door in the heat of the day; And he lift up his eyes and looked, and, lo, three men stood by him: and when he saw them, he ran to meet them from the tent door, and bowed himself toward the ground, And said, My Lord, if now I have found favour in thy sight, pass not away, I pray thee, from thy servant: Let a little water, I pray you, be fetched, and wash your feet, and rest yourselves under the tree: And I will fetch a morsel of bread, and comfort ye your hearts; after that ye shall pass on: for therefore are ye come to your servant. And they said, So do, as thou hast said. And Abraham hastened into the tent unto Sarah, and said, Make ready quickly three measures of fine meal, knead it, and make cakes upon the hearth. And Abraham ran unto the herd, and fetcht a calf tender and good, and gave it unto a young man; and he hasted to dress it. And he took butter, and milk, and the calf which he had dressed, and set it before them; and he stood by them under the tree, and they did eat.” (Genesis 18:1-8)

Jesus had already come to the conclusion that Sodom and Gomorrah was to be destroyed and subsequently told His angels that He wanted Abraham to know what would happen.

