Marjorie Taylor Greene Censored by Twitter Urges Exodus

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"Twitter and the Silicon Valley Cartel have declared war on Republicans. We can make Twitter powerless when we all decide to leave. Watch my interview with Tucker Carlson and join me on GETTR, Gab, and Telegram!"