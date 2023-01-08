Digging Chris Graves: Digging Big Brother & George Orwell Some New Graves - Jason Barker Edition

In this episode Chris talks to Jason Barker who demonstrates how Chris is shadow banned on Twitter. Our friends are then joined by the other fantastic host of Knights of the Storm, Angry Tiger, and the fellas talk about solutions.
Follow these guys on Twitter while you still can and turn on notifications if you want to know when they post new content:
https://twitter.com/CGravesMassGuy
https://twitter.com/RealJasonBarker
https://twitter.com/angrytigerfirew
Or you can follow them on Gab here:
https://gab.com/SirhcSevarg
https://gab.com/Knightsofthestorm
https://gab.com/groups/70727
Donate to Chris:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SirhcSevarg
https://cash.app/$SirhcSevarg
Chris uses his Cash App to send money and spend using the Cash Card. Try it using his code and you’ll get $5: TR1T6F9 or https://cash.app/app/TR1T6F9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.